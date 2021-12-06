Kyle Grabowski loves his job. But he can’t pay his rent with loving his job.
For nearly three years, Grabowski and other staff of the Daily Hampshire Gazette have been embroiled in a contract dispute with the paper’s ownership as they seek outsourcing protections and pay increases that keep up with inflation.
On Thursday, the Pioneer Valley News Guild, the staff’s union, returns to the negotiating table with Newspapers of New England, the Gazette’s owner. But on Monday, Grabowski gathered with other writers, photographers, employees and supporters outside the paper’s Conz Street office in Northampton as a group of guest columnists announced they were pulling their articles from the Gazette until the contract was resolved.
Among the columnists were Northampton’s representatives in the state legislature, Sen. Jo Comerford and Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa, who said their articles, which have often provided a method of directly engaging with voters, would not appear in the paper in a show of solidarity with the staff.
On Nov. 16, the union announced it was was asking management to remove writers’ and photographers’ bylines in protest of the ownership’s proposed wage increases, a single 1.75% raise over the next three years.
“With inflation, that’s a pay cut,” the union said. Most union employees make under $40,000 a year, the group said.
When the next paper came out, according to John Paradis, a guest columnist of more than a decade, the bylines were still there.
Paradis and other columnists questioned whether the community truly understood the situation the paper was in and wondered whether more could be done to support the union.
“We take the responsibility to communicate with our community very seriously each month,” Paradis said. “We made this decision — it was a very difficult one. It really, truly was. But at the end of the day, we believe it’s the least we can do to show our support for folks here at the Gazette.”
Shawn Palmer, the Gazette’s publisher, said in November that the paper had an “obligation to our readers” to list who wrote an article or took a photo, according to New England Public Media. “As we believe strongly in the importance of transparency, we will continue to publish reporter and photographer names where appropriate,” he said.
“The importance of a strong of strong community journalism cannot be overstated,” the columnists said in a letter to the paper’s editor, which Rev. Dr. Andrea Ayvazian, associate pastor at Alden Baptist Church in Springfield, read from outside the newsroom Monday. “It is up to all of us to demand that it remain protected and that those who labor on our behalf receive the compensation they both need and deserve.”
The weird hours and often low pay are part of the job, Grabowski said.
“I didn’t get into this thinking I was going to be home by 6 every night,” he said. This weekend he shuttled back and forth across the state covering UMass Hockey, one night arriving home from the game after 1 a.m.
The experience he said, has led to plenty of incredible experiences — covering the hockey team’s trip last year to the National Championship game, for example.
“It’s really cool,” Grabowski said, “but you can’t live on cool experiences and cool things.”
Reached for comment Monday afternoon, Palmer, the publisher said, “I have nothing to further to add other than we look forward to continuing negotiations with the Guild.”
Asked about her support of the paper’s union, given the traditional watchdog role of the press, Sabadosa said her recurring columns were a form of accountability. The paper, she said, did not give her a blank space to fill with talking points. Instead, editors return to her with questions, asking for sources on her claims and proof that her opinion has factual backing.
Constituents, Sabadosa said, tell her they read the columns and form an understanding of government issues because of them.
“We have a community that supports unions, supports workers,” Bera Dunau, a Gazette writer and head of the staff’s union, said Monday. “Northampton is a union town and no one should ever forget.”
