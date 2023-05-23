Amid sputtering debt ceiling negotiations and dire warnings of an unprecedented default, House Republicans found time to finalize at least one deal on Tuesday: the sale of a lip balm reportedly used by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
During their weekly, closed-door conference meeting, the House GOP caucus held a fundraising auction in which multiple lawmakers placed bids for a tube of lip balm that, as first reported by Politico’s Olivia Beavers, was supposedly used by the House speaker.
Greene — a hard-right Republican who has become one of McCarthy’s staunchest allies — ultimately won with a bid of $100,000, after McCarthy agreed to attend a fundraising dinner with the winner of the auction, according to Politico. “I’m honored to be able to donate $100,000 to the (National Republican Congressional Committee) to help Republicans increase our majority in 2024 and defeat the Democrats,” Greene said in a statement to Politico. “My constituents will be honored to host a visit with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who we all think is doing a great job.”
A representative for a lawmaker who was at the House GOP conference meeting later pushed back on claims that the auctioned lip balm was used, saying it was a new tube. When asked about the auction, a Greene spokesman simply referred back to Beavers’s Twitter thread, which Greene retweeted from her campaign’s Twitter account. A representative for Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., whose face appeared on the tube of lip balm and who reportedly served as auctioneer, declined to comment.