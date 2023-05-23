GOP-LIPBALM

Reps. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speak with other House members on Jan. 6. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford.

Amid sputtering debt ceiling negotiations and dire warnings of an unprecedented default, House Republicans found time to finalize at least one deal on Tuesday: the sale of a lip balm reportedly used by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

During their weekly, closed-door conference meeting, the House GOP caucus held a fundraising auction in which multiple lawmakers placed bids for a tube of lip balm that, as first reported by Politico’s Olivia Beavers, was supposedly used by the House speaker.