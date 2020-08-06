Ratings for Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show have plummeted following the backlash from Buzzfeed News’ bombshell expose detailing its toxic workplace culture.
The nationally syndicated chatfest hit an all-time low last month, according to The Wrap.
Viewing metrics for the week ending July 26 were down 9% from the previous week, based on Nielsen, and a staggering 29% from the same week last summer.
That 29% dip compares with a 27% drop in the prior week — measured against the comparable week in 2019 — which was the same week Buzzfeed News published its first story about the show.
A growing number of former employees and one current staffer have spoken out about experiencing misconduct, racism and intimidation in the workplace by executive producers and people who do DeGeneres’ bidding.
The 62-year-old comedienne has already issued an apology for any mistreatment of her employees and said lead producer Ed Glavin was leaving the show.
Warner Media, which produces the show, has reportedly launched an internal investigation.
While ratings for talk shows are typically lower while in summer repeats, the drop in DeGeneres’ ratings are sharp.
Launched in 2003, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has won 61 Daytime Emmy Awards and has consistently been one of television’s biggest successes.