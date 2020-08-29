A pair of bargains highlight this week’s wine selections. The first pair hail from Tortoise Creek, a label that started as French in the late 1990s but is now Californian.
The Tortoise Creek zinfandel is a spicy red from Lodi with true zin character at a modest price.
The pinot noir is a fantastic value for the price — that elusive combination of pinot flavors and complexity under $20. The second pair of bargains comes from the vineyards around Lisbon, and they show why Portugal continues to be a prime source of high-value wines. And, a beautiful Provence rosé fills out the lineup. It’s still summer, after all.
Minuty M Rosé 2019
(Three stars)
Cotes de Provence, France, $24
This elegant wine is classic Provence rosé, a virtual trip to the Cote d’Azur on the wings of bottled sunshine. Pale in color, like the glint of the setting sun’s light from the sea, and . . . well, you get the idea. It’s delicious. Alcohol by volume: 13%.
Tortoise Creek Pinot Noir “Mission Grove” 2018
(Two and a half stars)
California, $14
California pinot noir under $20 so often disappoints, but this one delivers. Bright and on the fruity side of pinot noir, with Bing cherry and blackberry flavors, it delivers complexity and depth. ABV: 13.5%
Tortoise Creek Zinfandel “The Chelonian” 2018
(Two stars)
Lodi, Calif., $13
Spicy raspberry and cranberry flavors are the hallmark of zinfandel, and Lodi claims to produce about 40 percent of California’s prime zin. This juicy, fruit-forward example adds notes of blackberries and plums, while avoiding the high alcohol levels this grape can reach. ABV: 14.5 percent.
Casa Santos Lima Colossal Reserva
(Two stars)
Lisbon, $13
This tasty white blends acidity and a subtle flavor of white flowers from arinto, a native Portuguese grape, with the heft and familiarity of chardonnay. Fine on its own, the wine matches well with lighter seafood or pasta. ABV: 12.5%.
Scoring key: 3 stars exceptional, 2 stars excellent, 1 star very good