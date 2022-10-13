In Buckhead, one of Atlanta's wealthiest neighborhoods, Randall Mill Road is home to sprawling mansions set atop green hills. But one of them - a sleek, contemporary-style home once worth over $4 million - is at the center of what some have called one of the biggest fraud cases ever committed from behind bars.

Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, is accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel, swindling $11 million out of the Hollywood tycoon's Charles Schwab bank account, and then using those funds to buy gold coins and the mansion in Buckhead - a plan he set into motion from his cell inside a maximum-security facility in Butts County, Ga., prosecutors allege.