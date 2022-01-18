Pastor Michael Todd spit in his hand and cupped it there for two minutes as he continued to preach.
Todd held it as he finished telling his Tulsa megachurch congregation that Jesus Christ had rubbed his own saliva on a blind man’s eyes to miraculously give him sight.
He held it in one hand as he used the other to touch the shoulder of a man standing beside him with his eyes closed.
“God’s saying, ‘Can you physically and spiritually and emotionally . . . stand when getting the vision or receiving it might get nasty?’” Todd asked.
Then, the pastor of Transformation Church rubbed his hands together, turned to the man and smeared his spit across the man’s face.
Parishioners gasped and groaned. Clips of the sermon have gone viral, including one that had been viewed 1.7 million times as of Tuesday morning. People questioned Todd’s theatrics as coronavirus infections in Oklahoma have jumped 56 percent in the past week, according to The Washington Post’s COVID-19 tracker.
Todd has since apologized on Twitter and Facebook, calling his actions “disgusting” and saying they “crossed the line.” Todd said he’s passionate about giving people hope, “so much so that I try to do extreme things.”
“That was a distraction to what I was really trying to do,” he said in a video message. “I was really trying to make the Word come alive and for people to see the story. But yesterday it got too live, and I own that.”