An unidentified illness that has recently killed several dogs in Michigan is sparking anxiety among canine owners and making veterinary officials scramble to figure out how to protect the state’s pets.

Most of the dogs have died within three days of developing symptoms, including vomiting and bloody stool, officials at Otsego County Animal Shelter in northern Michigan said. The majority of dogs were younger than 2 or elderly, and cases have been found in the northern and central parts of the state.