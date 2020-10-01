Sometime between 776 and 899 AD, an Anglo-Saxon teenager’s lips and nose were cut off, a new analysis of her skull has revealed.
Based on written records of that historical period, the type of injuries indicate it was a punishment.
The girl, between age 15 and 18 when she died, may also have been scalped, reported CNN.
The study was of a skull unearthed in the 1960s in Basingstoke, a town in southern England, excavated during the development of a housing estate. It was analyzed at the Institute of Archaeology at University College London.
The young woman seemed to have died soon after being injured, CNN said, given that the researchers found no evidence of healing.
“Intentional facial disfigurement is documented in archaeological contexts around the world,” the authors said in their study, published in the journal Antiquity.
“Here, the authors present the first archaeological evidence for intentional facial mutilation from Anglo-Saxon England — comprising the removal of the nose, upper lip and possible scalping — inflicted upon a young adult female. The injuries are consistent with documented punishments for female offenders.”
It seems to have been in practice a good century before appearing in written records in the 10th century, the authors said in their study.
The Anglo-Saxons migrated from northern Europe to England in the fifth and sixth centuries, according to the British Library. They eventually joined into the kingdom of England during the reign of King Ethelstan, and remained in power until Harold II, the last king of Anglo-Saxon England, was defeated by the Normans in 1066 at the Battle of Hastings.
The researchers surmised that she had not grown up in the area in which she was found, but did not have any clues as to where she was originally from or how she got to that part of southern England. They also deduced from the combination of known punishments for particular offenses, with her wounds and the fact that her perceived crime would most likely have been adultery.
“The specificity of the wounds strongly suggests that her mutilation was punitive, either at the hands of a local mob marking her perceived offence by established custom, or by local administrators applying legal prescription,” the authors wrote. “In either scenario, the woman — or at least her head — was then outcast to the limit of the local territory…. The isolated nature of the cranium perhaps indicates punishment at the most local level.”