Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humans Reuters Jul 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A fossil of an ancient jaw bone is seen in Burgos, Spain in this screengrab taken from a handout video obtained by Reuters on Friday. Atapuerca Foundation/Handout via REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MADRID -- Archaeologists in Spain said on Friday they had dug up an ancient jawbone that could help them look into the face of some of the earliest human ancestors in Europe.The surprise find, which could be about 1.4 million years old, could also give vital clues to the evolution of the human face over the millennia, the team from the Atapuerca Foundation said."The first week of July 2022 will enter the history of human evolution," the team added in a statement.The fossilized fragment of an upper jaw and cheekbone was found near caves in the Atapuerca Mountains in northern Spain's Burgos province, the site of other ancient remains.The scientists said they were still working on identifying the specific kind of human ancestor and determining the bone's age."We have to continue our research for about at least a year. ... This takes lots of time," José María Bermúdez de Castro, one of the team's coordinators, told journalists."What we can say is that we have found a fossil that's very important and interesting that belongs to one of the first populations that arrived in Europe." Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ actor, dead at 99 Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humans Shonda Rhimes, ‘Bridgerton’ author writing prequel book to go with spinoff series Support for legal sports betting grows, Post-UMD poll finds Are you kidding? Baby goat wows fans with 22-inch ears Netflix greenlights a 'Stranger Things' spin-off series to help build a franchise Load more {{title}} Most Popular Guitarist Carlos Santana passes out on stage during U.S. concert Good beer, great value: 10 cheap beers you’ll actually enjoy drinking, including one that’s cheaper than gas NYPD veteran from Staten Island quits department with raised middle finger inside police headquarters Town of Corona overshadowed by Roswell when it comes to 1947 UFO incident What’s the trick to winning a $1 million lottery prize? After selling multiple winning tickets, Mass. gas station owner credits ‘volume’ Zero emissions mow? Maine twins came up with a cutting edge summer job Maryland woman wins third $100,000 lottery prize in five years, with research and luck Joey Chestnut, on one good leg, wins July 4 hot dog eating contest Hamilton removes nose stud ahead of British GP practice Joey Chestnut bettors refunded after protest stalls hot dog eating contest Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email