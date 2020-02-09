Politics and the Oscars — you can’t separate the two.
This may come as a surprise to Ricky Gervais, the host of last month’s Golden Globes, who seemed to think politics should be aired out of the room like a bad smell. He warned winners not to make political speeches since (1) as employees of rapacious multinational corporations, “you’re in no position to lecture the public about anything.” And (2) “you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”
Well, that’s silly. Only Greta herself and maybe four babies born this morning are ideologically pure. All of us can still take up causes we think are important.
Perhaps he thinks politics is a special category of expertise. We’ve heard this “stay in your lane” argument before. Leave politics to the politicians, the pundits, the comedians and The Post. We just want to see celebrities dressed up!
Awards shows are suffused with politics, even if no one makes a speech about Tibet.
So the award winners who use their 90 seconds in the spotlight to urge people to pay attention to climate change or insist on equal pay — those people are just making implicit politics more explicit.
When they do that, they are also exhibiting humility — saying, “I’m not important; this is important” — which is impressive coming from people who are at the top of their fields. Awards show joke writers would have us believe that what the nominees have in common are insularity, wealth, liberalism and plastic surgery. But I think in fairness we should add that they’re also exceptionally good at their jobs. That’s the point of these things, after all: celebrating the best of the best.
Naturally we can (and will!) argue about whether “the best” always goes home with the top honor. But for the most part, those disputes just underscore the depth of the talent pool. Which is more impressive: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ability to exist simultaneously both inside and outside a scene or Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ ability to convey four emotions at once?