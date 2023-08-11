ENTER-TV-EUPHORIA-CLOUD-TRIBUTE-MCT

Maude Apatow, left, as Lexi and Angus Cloud as Fez in the second season of "Euphoria." 

 HBO/TNS

Angus Cloud’s mother is sharing the late actor’s “Euphoria” audition tape nearly two weeks after his sudden death.

Lisa Cloud took to Facebook with the link to just over six minutes of the then-19-year-old answering intimate questions about himself.