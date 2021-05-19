TOKYO — An elderly man brought a backpack containing 60 million yen ($550,000) in cash as an anonymous donation to the Yokosuka city hall in Kanagawa Prefecture on Monday, the city government said.
According to the city, a man who appeared to be in his 70s or 80s handed the backpack to a city official around 2:15 p.m. Monday, near the mayor’s office on the third floor of the city hall.
The man was quoted as saying to the official: “There’s a letter inside. You’ll understand when you see it.”
After the man left, the official checked the backpack and found 12 packs of 5 million yen each in cash, wrapped with flyers.
Each pack contains five bundles of 1 million yen, wrapped with a paper band from a bank.
Also in the backpack was a letter saying: “These are my savings I started when I was a first-grader. Please use it for something. I will donate it.”
The letter clearly stated his wish for anonymity, and the city will treat the money as a donation.
“I am so surprised and grateful that I don’t know what to say. I would like to think carefully how the money should be used in such a social situation,” Yokosuka Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji said.