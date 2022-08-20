In the San Jacinto Mountains, halfway between Palm Springs and Temecula’s wine country, lies the Anza Valley, where for decades strange tales about a golden orb UFO nicknamed “Goldie” have immersed the community in rich, otherworldly folklore.

Perhaps the most notable attraction in the mainly agricultural and ranching community is the Cahuilla Casino Hotel. But Anza’s history of UFO sightings and reported paranormal activity have attracted global attention to the small Southern California mountain community as a UFO hotspot.