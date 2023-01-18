SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MESSI-TRIBUTE

The face of Argentine football star Lionel Messi is depicted in a corn field sown with a special algorithm to plant seeds in a certain pattern to create a huge visual image when the corn plants grow, in Los Condores, on the outskirts of Cordoba, Argentina January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

 AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

LOS CONDORES, Argentina -- Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the sky too -- on a specially designed corn field.

The field in Los Condores in central Cordoba province was sown using an algorithm that calculated where seeds would need to be planted so that when the corn grew it created a huge visual image of Messi's bearded visage.