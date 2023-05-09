As a company commander in Korea in June 1953, 1st Lt. Richard Edward Cavazos earned the Distinguished Service Cross after safely leading his unit back to friendly lines under enemy shelling.

Upon returning home after the war, he was assigned to Fort Hood, Tex., which on Tuesday will be re-christened Fort Cavazos. The renaming - to honor the son of Mexican American cattle ranchers who became the country's first Hispanic four-star general - is part of a broader plan to rid the nation's military facilities of names of Confederate leaders.