U.S. Army Reserve's new logo

U.S. Army Reserve's new logo resembles the Army’s star moniker, which was updated in March 2023 as part of its retooled "Be All You Can Be" recruiting campaign. 

 U.S. Army Reserve

The U.S. Army Reserve has unveiled a fresh logo and a new slogan, nearly two months after the Army revived its 1980s-era "Be All You Can Be" pitch in hopes of solving recruiting woes.

The Army Reserve posted its new logo — a yellow star with two stripes running diagonally across it — on Facebook and Twitter on April 20.