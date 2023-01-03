Dry Tortugas National Park has been closed to the public after hundreds of migrants arrived by boat at the remote islands on the tip of the Florida Keys.

The National Park Service estimated that 300 people arrived at the park over the past couple of days and said Sunday that there will be no visitor services and "extremely limited" emergency services during the closure. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that it is working to remove the migrants "expeditiously" but did not provide a reopening date for the park, which includes a group of islands about 70 miles west of Key West.