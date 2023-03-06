BRITAIN-SKIP/

LONDON — An artist has built a home in a trash dumpster in London and plans to live in it for a year, seeking to draw attention to the “crazy” price of renting a room in Britain’s capital during a cost of living crisis.

Harrison Marshall, 28, moved into the specially-adapted dumpster on a patch of grass in Bermondsey, south London a month ago, explaining that it was the only way he could afford to live in the central area near where he works.