Artist paints giant plastic bottle in Swiss park in litter protest Reuters Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 Updated 47 min ago A land art painting representing a plastic bottle left on the grass is shown in the Parc Bourget in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday. DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A Swiss-French artist has painted a giant fresco depicting a crumpled plastic bottle directly onto the grass of a Swiss park with a view to raising awareness about pollution.Saype, 34, used chalk and charcoal for the huge painting which is about the length and width of three tennis courts in Lausanne's Louis-Bourget park on the shores of Lake Geneva.The painting, which is cordoned off, is expected to last for two or three weeks.