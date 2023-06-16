Swiss-French artist SAYPE poses in front of his land art painting, in Lausanne

A land art painting representing a plastic bottle left on the grass is shown in the Parc Bourget in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.

 DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A Swiss-French artist has painted a giant fresco depicting a crumpled plastic bottle directly onto the grass of a Swiss park with a view to raising awareness about pollution.

Saype, 34, used chalk and charcoal for the huge painting which is about the length and width of three tennis courts in Lausanne’s Louis-Bourget park on the shores of Lake Geneva.