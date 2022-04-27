Sculptor Will Hemsley in his Centreville studio, with his finished replica of the Christopher Columbus statue that protesters pulled down from its pedestal at Columbus Piazza near Little Italy and tossed into the harbor.
A Maryland sculptor has completed a replica of Little Italy’s controversial Christopher Columbus statue, and a local group plans to bring it back to Baltimore.
Eastern Shore artist Will Hemsley created the new statue using pieces of the original retrieved from Baltimore’s harbor, where the monument was tossed after it was toppled by protesters on the Fourth of July two years ago.
“The statue is done,” said John A. Pica Jr., a former state senator, who is president of Italian American Organizations United Inc. and chairman of Italian Heritage Festival Committee. “We are now searching for an appropriate home for it.”
The crowd knocked down and dumped the original statue in 2020 at President Street and Eastern Avenue in protest of the Italian explorer’s violent enslavement of native people. The replicated statue was finished in February.
“It was very hard for me, politics aside, to watch an important monument get taken down, because my original sympathies are with the artist,” Hemsley said. “That’s someone’s piece of work, a piece of themselves that’s getting torn down for political reasons. And it wasn’t created for that.”
Carved in Italian Carrara marble by sculptor Mauro Bigarani, the statue had stood at the edge of Baltimore’s Little Italy since 1984. It was gifted to the city by Italian American Organizations United and unveiled by the U.S. president and the mayor at the time, Ronald Reagan and William Donald Schaefer.
“It was definitely 100% my father’s idea” to save the statue, Hemsley said. “Had citizens not taken the initiative and stood up to it, I think it would likely still be in the harbor.”