LOS ANGELES — Kanye West has reportedly hired Johnny Depp's defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez to represent his business interests amid his brewing public-image and business crises.

The rapper-entrepreneur, who legally changed his name to Ye a year ago, is said to have retained national law firm Brown Rudnick to represent him as his contracts and deals evaporate following his spate of anti-semitic remarks and false claims about the death of George Floyd, whose family is suing the rapper for harassment, misappropriation and defamation.