Mark Leue woke up at 3 a.m. on Monday. It was then that the resident of the small town of Ashfield with its population of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to take measures into his own hands.

Gathering some materials and constructing a light platform, he scaled up the bigger of two more than century-old oak trees at the Ashfield Lake public beach and settled on a large limb 18 feet up where he secured himself in with nylon straps between the branches, set up his folding chair and an umbrella, and began his one-man protest.