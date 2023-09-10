Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologized on Saturday for character letters they wrote for their former “That ‘70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson, who was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women at his California home in the early 2000s.

In the video, Kunis and Kutcher apologized for hurt they might have caused with their support letters, which became public on Friday, one day after Masterson’s sentencing. Kutcher and Kunis starred alongside Masterson on “That ‘70s Show” from 1998 to 2006.