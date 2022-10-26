Since the wild-card era began in 1995, Major League Baseball's playoffs have culminated in a World Series matchup between the teams with the best records in the American League and National League four times. While a division winner facing a wild-card team in the World Series is hardly rare, this year's showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is the Fall Classic's greatest mismatch - at least on paper - in more than 100 years.

The AL West champion Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time since 2017 after winning an AL-best 106 games. The Phillies finished 87-75, good for third place in the NL East, and became the last team to clinch a playoff spot during the final week of the regular season. The 19-win disparity between the teams is the largest among World Series participants since 1906, when the 93-win Chicago White Sox stunned the Chicago Cubs, who won a major league record 116 games.