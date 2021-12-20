Attorney Laura Menninger closes for the defense near defense attorney Christian Everdell as Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell attends her trial for sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
NEW YORK - Ghislaine Maxwell was intimately involved in the procurement of underage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein -- a disturbing, long-running operation that was only sustainable because of her "playbook," prosecutors argued at the close of her sex-trafficking trial on Monday.
As Epstein's longtime partner and "right hand," prosecutors alleged, Maxwell deliberately sought out "young girls from struggling families," who were dazzled by the British socialite who showered them with gifts, attention and praise.
In a two-hour closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe argued that the girls then became "trapped" in uncomfortable and terrifying sexual encounters, in which they were paid to touch Epstein and be touched by him during sexualized massages that he demanded.
"Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing," Moe said. "She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls."
Closing arguments from the defense were still underway Monday afternoon. Defense attorney Laura Menninger painted a drastically different version of events for the jury, saying that the memories of the women who accused Maxwell of wrongdoing were molded by decades of outside influence and a memory-science theory known as "post-event suggestion."
"The stories relied on by the government are the product of erroneous memories, manipulation and money," Menninger argued.
During the three-week trial, Maxwell's attorneys painted the four accusers as money-hungry opportunists, saying they changed their Epstein abuse stories to include Maxwell only when there was a chance to cash in.
After Epstein's death by suicide in a New York jail cell in late 2019, the women - who said they were abused as teenagers, between 1994 and 2004 - received millions in settlement funds from a victims' program established by his estate.
Maxwell faces as much as 70 years in prison if convicted on sex-trafficking and related counts.