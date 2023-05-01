DINNER-RECAP

Nothing activates Washington's party scene like some truly excellent gossip. And the days leading up to this year's White House correspondents' dinner were full of it: Don Lemon, fired. Tucker Carlson, fired. The Dominion settlement. The Clarence Thomas misconduct investigation. Anticipation ran wild, with jokes all week about the night's entertainers - President Biden and "Daily Show" comedian Roy Wood Jr. - having to throw out their scripts and start from scratch to incorporate the bounty of new material that had been dropped into their laps.

"Correspondents dinner convo about to be *lit*," tweeted model Chrissy Teigen, a guest of NBC News with her husband, singer John Legend.