The University of the Southwest is “shocked” after a fatal bus crash claimed the lives of at least seven students and staff.
After competing in Midland, Texas, members of the university’s golf teams were riding back to their Hobbs, New Mexico, campus at night on Tuesday, March 15.
While on the road, “their bus was struck by oncoming traffic,” the University of the Southwest said on March 16.
A pickup drove into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the vehicle transporting the golf teams on FM 1788, east of Andrews, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Both vehicles burst into flames, and the driver and passenger inside the truck also were killed.
Andrews is roughly 40 miles northwest of Midland.
“Nine passengers, including the coach, were on the university bus involved in the fatal accident,” the university said. “While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash.”
It was coach Tyler James’ first year leading USW’s men’s and women’s golf teams, according to the university. James coached several golf programs before taking the job at USW, including at Brownwood High School in Texas — roughly 150 miles southwest of Fort Worth.
Two passengers were in critical condition at a hospital in Lubbock as of March 16.
“The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family.”