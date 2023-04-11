Mexican archaeologists discover Mayan ball game scoreboard

A worker shows a circular-shaped Mayan scoreboard used for a ball game found at Chichen Itza's archaeological site during a news conference, in Merida, Mexico April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

 LORENZO HERNANDEZ

MEXICO CITY -- A stone scoreboard used in an ancient soccer-like ball game has been discovered at the famed Mayan Chichen Itza archaeological site in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, archaeologists said this week.

The circular piece, measuring just over 12.6 inches in diameter and weighing 88 pounds, displays hieroglyphic writing surrounding two players standing next to a ball, according to a statement from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).