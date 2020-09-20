MONTEREY, Calif. -- A solitary African penguin waddled through an empty foyer at the famed Monterey Bay Aquarium, peeking curiously under an unoccupied bench.
As a glittery school of silver sardines glided through the 1-million-gallon Open Sea exhibit, soft atmospheric music played to an empty viewing room. No families were there to watch the sharks get fed. The jellyfish shimmered alone in the dark.
Crowds would normally be filling the aquarium corridors in these waning days of summer. But the aquarium on Cannery Row has been closed to the public for six months now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside, it is quiet.
As he examined a sedated sea otter pup rescued from the kelp beds off Santa Cruz, Dr. Michael Murray, the aquarium's director of veterinary services, wondered aloud if the animals noticed how much things had changed.
"Part of me says, 'Oh, they don't really care,'" he said. "The other part says, 'These are not dumb animals. They're very aware of their surroundings. They can see people through the acrylic. They can react to people. So why wouldn't they notice?'"
Life above the water has been fraught.
The aquarium missed its entire summer tourism season, and its finances are in such dire straits that more than a third of its staff has been laid off or furloughed.
"The visitors are gone. The revenue is gone," said Julie Packard, the aquarium's executive director. "Meantime, the animals and exhibits are doing great."
Outside, wildfires have been burning in Monterey County, causing at least one staff member to lose a home and others to evacuate. Animals sensitive to smoke and ash falling from the orange-tinged sky had to be pulled indoors.
The sea otters are susceptible to the coronavirus, forcing staffers to wear masks and gloves around them _ and to try to maintain a good distance from the social mammals, who now perk up when they see the few humans there are walking past their exhibit.
"It's been frightening; it's been concerning, disconcerting," said Jon Hoech, the vice president of animal care, who was evacuated from his home near Salinas because of the River fire. "We've had to navigate PPE (personal protective equipment), social distancing, doing split shifts ... but the real difficulty for the staff is not having people see the work they're so passionate about."
When it opened in 1984, the aquarium _ built in the former Hovden sardine cannery _ helped revitalize gritty Cannery Row. The waterfront stretch is now a tourist destination filled with family-friendly restaurants and tributes to John Steinbeck, who, in his novel named after the place, described Cannery Row as "a poem, a stink, a grating noise, a quality of light, a tone, a habit, a nostalgia, a dream."
"The Monterey Bay Aquarium is world famous, and it's like a global beacon for us for travelers," said Rob O'Keefe, chief executive of the Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau. "What they're doing directly impacts tourism for us."
The aquarium shut down March 13. A grand reopening was planned for July 9, but it was scrapped a few days before because Monterey County had just been placed on the state's coronavirus watch list. No opening date is currently planned.
Faced with a projected loss this year of some $45 million, the aquarium laid off or furloughed 220 of its 580 employees. Others had their pay cut through the end of the year.
Because the nonprofit had more than 500 employees, it did not qualify for a forgivable coronavirus aid loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, Packard said.