Comedian Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, on the red carpet Sunday before the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony.  

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - "Is Twain gonna be there?"

Adam Sandler wanted to know. That was, he said, his first question when the Kennedy Center told him he would be receiving the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which he accepted Sunday night in the 2,465-seat Concert Hall. All jokes aside, it was an evening of heartfelt tributes from Sandler's movie co-stars and fellow comedians - including Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore, Conan O'Brien, Dana Carvey and, for some reason, Pete Davidson.

Among Adam Sandler’s fellow comedians at Sunday's ceremony: Chris Rock, Dana Carvey and Pete Davidson. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore at the Twain ceremony.  