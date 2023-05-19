SYDNEY -- A 95-year-old grandmother who Australian police Tasered at a retirement home is in critical condition as the homicide squad joins a high-profile investigation into the incident, police said on Friday.

Police were called to the Yallambee aged care home in Cooma, about 186 miles southwest of Sydney, on Wednesday after staff found resident, Clare Nowland, outside her room holding a steak-knife, New South Wales police assistant commissioner Peter Cotter said.