A view shows a radioactive capsule lying on the ground, near Newman, Australia, on Thursday. 

 WESTERN AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES/VIA REUTERS

SYDNEY - The task was daunting: find a tiny radioactive capsule that had fallen off a truck somewhere in Western Australia's vast outback sometime in January.

It was described by media and officials alike as searching for the proverbial needle in a haystack, but experts involved in the hunt were upbeat about their prospects.