 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Austrian billionaire's jewels seen fetching over $150M at auction

  • Updated
Preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie's, in Geneva
Preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie's, in Geneva

A Three Strand Natural Pearl Necklace by Harry Winston is seen during a preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie’s before the auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland, May 8, 2023.  

GENEVA - The 700-piece private jewelry collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten, the world's largest and most valuable collection of its kind to come to auction, could sell for more than $150 million, Christie's said on Monday.

Some of its most spectacular pieces include the 90-carat "Briolette of India" diamond necklace by Harry Winston, and the "Sunrise Ruby" and diamond ring by Cartier that is worth up to an estimated $20 million.

Preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie's, in Geneva

The 90 carat Briolette of India Diamond Necklace by Harry Winston, is seen during a preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie's before the auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland, May 8, 2023.  
Preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie's, in Geneva

A Three Strand Natural Pearl Necklace by Harry Winston is seen during a preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie’s before the auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland, May 8, 2023.  
Preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie's, in Geneva

Sunrise Ruby and Diamond ring of 25 carats by Cartier and a 90 carat Briolette of India Diamond Necklace by Harry Winston, are seen during a preview of the 700-piece jewellery collection of the late Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten at Christie's before the auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland, May 8, 2023. 

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred