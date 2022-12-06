World premiere of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in London

Actors Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet arrive at the world premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in London Tuesday.

 reuters/TOBY MELVILLE

LONDON — Thirteen years after James Cameron released the highest-grossing film of all time, “Avatar,” the filmmaker finally premiered its long-awaited sequel in London on Tuesday.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” takes audiences back to the enchanting world of Pandora, where in the first film the native blue Na’vi people battled human colonists for the moon’s natural resources.