If things had been a little different, Molly and Tina Gibson could have been friends.
As it happens, though, they are mother and daughter — though they were conceived just a few years apart.
Though Molly’s older sister, Emma, was born first, she had been conceived 24 years earlier. Molly’s embryo was frozen for 27 years, from October 1992 until February of this year, CNN reported. Tina Gibson, who had Emma in 2017 at age 26, is just a couple of years older.
Tina Gibson and her husband, Ben, had grappled with infertility and were always assuming they’d adopt. But they at first didn’t count on doing so right after conception.
However, they turned to the National Embryo Donation Center, located in Knoxville, Tenn., near where the couple lives. They now have two daughters as a result — both from the same donors.
“With Emma, we were just so smitten to have a baby,” Tina Gibson told CNN on Tuesday. “With Molly, we’re the same way. It’s just kind of funny — here we go again with another world record.”
Before Molly, Emma’s embryo held the probable record for longest-frozen embryo, though doctors have told CNN when Emma was born in 2017 that it’s impossible to truly know how long the nascent humans have been suspended in a deep-freeze because records aren’t kept that way.
With Molly’s October birth a bright spot during the pandemic, the Gibsons are more taken with being parents than record holders.
“I just wanted a baby,” Tina Gibson told CNN back when Emma was born. “I don’t care if it’s a world record or not.”