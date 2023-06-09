Baby Gronk

Madden San Miguel, aka “Baby Gronk”

 Instagram

Words like “Baby Gronk,” “Livvy” and “rizz” are taking over TikTok, and many on the internet are wondering what everyone is talking about.

The sensation centers around a 10-year-old football player known as “Baby Gronk,” whose parents uploaded a video to his YouTube page in March titled “LIVVY DUNNE KNOWS I GOT RIZZ.”