LOS ANGELES — “Baby Shark,” the annoyingly catchy kids’ tune that took the world by storm two years back, is now the king of YouTube, having topped 7 billion views on the platform (and counting).
The official two-minute “Baby Shark Dance” music video — with its trademark, “doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo” refrain — dethrones “Despacito,” the Luis Fonsi hit tune featuring rapper Daddy Yankee, as the most-viewed YouTube video. The Spanish-language version of “Despacito” held the crown for more than three years, after first claiming the spot in August 2017 and hitting No. 1 on YouTube’s ranking of music videos that year.
First released in 2015, “Baby Shark” comes from SmartStudy, the South Korean entertainment company behind the children’s brand Pinkfong. SmartStudy has released several thousand videos under the Pinkfong label, but “Baby Shark” is its single biggest global smash hit.
“Baby Shark” became a viral phenomenon in the U.S. in 2018, after a social-media challenge prompted fans to record themselves dancing to the tune (a trend that Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden, naturally, participated in).