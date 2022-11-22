BANKMAN-FRIED

Sam Bankman-Fried speaks during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing in December 2021. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas - Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives of the failed cryptocurrency exchange bought at least 19 properties worth nearly $121 million in the Bahamas over the past two years, official property records show.

Separately, attorneys for FTX said on Tuesday that one of the company's units spent $300 million in the Bahamas buying homes and vacation properties for its senior staff, and that FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Bankman-Fried. No further details were given.