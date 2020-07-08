SoftBank Corp's humanoid robots Pepper and Boston Dynamics' robots SPOT in baseball uniforms cheer the team next to empty spectator seats at a baseball game between SoftBank Hawks and Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Fukuoka, Japan
Buy Now

SoftBank Corp’s humanoid robots called “Pepper,” in white, and Boston Dynamics’ robots called “SPOT,” in baseball uniforms, cheer the SoftBank Hawks next to empty spectator seats at a game against the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in a Nippon Professional Baseball game played behind closed doors Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

 REUTERS

TOKYO — With their stadium devoid of fans due to coronavirus restrictions, the Japanese baseball team Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks have come up with an imaginative replacement: dancing robots.

Before their most recent Nippon Professional Baseball game against the Rakuten Eagles on Tuesday, over 20 robots danced to the team’s fight song on a podium in the otherwise empty stands.

Two different robots, including SoftBank’s humanoid robot “Pepper” and others on four legs like a dog, stamped and shimmied in a choreographed dance that is usually performed by the Hawks’ fans before games in the 40,000 capacity Fukuoka Dome.

Some of the robots wore Hawks caps and waved flags supporting the team.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions.

“I think this is like a dystopia,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another called the performance “insanely beautiful.”

Boosted by the supportive robots, the Hawks won 4-3 as they look to defend their 2019 NPB title.

The NPB season began three months late on June 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic and currently no supporters are allowed to attend games.

However, from Friday, up to 5,000 fans will be allowed to attend professional baseball and soccer games in Japan due to an easing of restrictions.

Thursday, July 09, 2020
Wednesday, July 08, 2020