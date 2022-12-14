Basketball-Hansel Emmanuel, one-armed US college player, scores first points Dec 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save (Reuters) — A teenage college basketball player, who had an arm amputated in a childhood accident, stole the limelight after he scored his first points for Louisiana’s Northwestern State University.The 19-year-old Hansel Emmanuel produced the most defining moment in the Demons’ win over Louisiana-Monroe last weekend when he dribbled past two defenders and finished with a powerful dunk.That upped his tally to five points for the night, leaving the audience in awe of the 6-foot-6 guard’s spectacular performance.“I had to keep going after the layup — that was my first bucket,” said Emmanuel, who was born in the Dominican Republic. “I know my family was proud. I had to keep working. You can’t give up.”Emmanuel was six when doctors had to amputate his left arm after a pile of cinder blocks fell on him. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Twitter suspends the account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet Familiar Christmas magic from Mall of America's first Asian Santa +2 Ten years after Sandy Hook shooting, Connecticut town spends a day in reflection +3 Some Taylor Swift fans to get another chance at coveted ‘Eras Tour’ tickets Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize this spring at Kennedy Center +2 {{title}} Most Popular Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize this spring at Kennedy Center Man shoots KFC employee when store runs out of corn Restaurant refuses service to Christian group, citing staff 'dignity' Lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok This is the world’s oldest living cat, according to Guinness World Records The juiciest tidbits from Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' doc (so far) Jim Beam releases ‘Kentucky Hug’ holiday PJ’s with built in ‘hug simulator’ The royals in Mass. were ‘absolutely charming,’ First Lady Baker says South Koreans set to become younger as traditional way of counting age scrapped Teenage walruses dine on gourmet mussels at new home in U.S. zoo Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email