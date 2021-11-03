Baths, garlands for man's best friend at Nepal's canine festival By Gopal Sharma Reuters Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A dog sits with his handler after being worshipped during Kukur Tihar as part of Tihar celebrations at police canine training centre in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar NAVESH CHITRAKAR Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save KATHMANDU -- Hindus across Nepal honored their dogs with baths, garlands and special treats on Wednesday, the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, during which even crows and cows get respect.Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the god of death, and believe that worshipping the animal makes him happy."Kukur Tihar is special among the different festivals," said housewife Parbati Devkota after a worship ceremony for her pet, using the Nepali word "kukur" for dog."I worship my dog every year on this day," Devkota, 40, who carried a tray of sweets, flowers and vermilion powder, told Reuters in the capital, Kathmandu.Families bathed the pets, tied marigold garlands round their necks, smeared their foreheads with auspicious vermilion and offered them special meals of sweets, meat, milk and rice.Even stray dogs got offerings of food and garlands.In Kathmandu, 47 dogs participated in a show for the occasion at the police canine training center.It included competitions and obedience displays, such as navigating obstacles, high jumps and runs, said police official Ram Chandra Satyal."We also demonstrated how dogs are used in searching for narcotic drugs, criminals, hidden explosives, and rescue operations during disasters," he added.Hindus make up about 80% of Nepal's population of 30 million. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Fisher Cats to rebrand as Manchester chicken tenders for one 2022 game Okinawa port clogged with tons of floating pumice Will Ferrell explains why he turned down $29 million offer for ‘Elf’ sequel Prince Andrew says sex assault accuser in Jeffrey Epstein case seeks ‘payday’; calls her lawsuits ‘frivolous’ Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival Gables Police Chief says gruesome Halloween display was meant to be ‘educational’ Alanis Morissette bashes her HBO documentary ‘Jagged’: ‘This was not the story I agreed to tell’ Archeologists find rare 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel: 'It was pretty comfortable' 25 years after Bahre brought NASCAR to NH, the town that lost its races still waits for what may never come Taylor Swift, Obama lead tributes in star-studded Rock Hall of Fame ceremony Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email