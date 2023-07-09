FILE PHOTO: BBC headquarters in London

The BBC has suspended a male presenter over allegations of purchasing sexually explicit images from a teenager for thousands of dollars during a three-year period, the corporation said in a statement Sunday.

The Sun, a British newspaper, reported Friday that an unnamed BBC presenter allegedly paid £35,000 (about $44,000) for the explicit photos starting when the teenager was 17. Both the presenter and the alleged victim have not been identified.