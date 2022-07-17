BERLIN -- A Munich brewpub has found a novel way to beat Europe's cooking oil shortages -- letting customers pay for their beer with sunflower oil to ensure plentiful stocks for frying schnitzels.

With Ukraine and Russia accounting for about 80% of global

exports of sunflower seed oil, many European countries including

Germany have seen supplies dwindle since Russia invaded its

neighbor in February.

Managers at the Giesinger Brewery, a brewhouse and pub in

the southern city of Munich, think they may have the answer,

offering beer lovers a liter of their favorite brew for the

same quantity of sunflower oil.

"The whole thing came up because we simply ran out of oil in

the kitchen and that's why we have to be inventive," the pub

manager, Erik Hoffmann, told Reuters TV.

Bottles of rapeseed and sunflower oil have often been

missing from supermarket shelves in Germany since Russia's

invasion of Ukraine, and many shops ration the number of bottles

per customer.

"Getting oil is very difficult ... if you need 30 liters a

week and only get 15 instead, at some point you won't be able to

fry a schnitzel any longer," Hoffmann said, adding that

customers have swapped 400 liters so far.

While a liter of beer costs about 7 euros ($7) in German

pubs, a one-liter bottle of sunflower oil retails for about 4.5

euros - making the offer tempting for many customers.

Customer Moritz Baller bought 80 liters of sunflower oil in

Ukraine during a trip to deliver humanitarian aid, swapping his

shipment for eight crates of beer for his birthday party.

"The campaign is cool," he said. "We can get cheap beer and

yes, Giesinger Brewery is also helped."