Moritz Baller toasts with a glass of beer in his hand after exchanging 80 liters of sunflower oil from Ukraine for various types of beer at the Giesinger Brewery in Munich, Germany, July 15, 2022. Customers can pay for their beer at Munich's Giesinger Braeu brewery with sunflower oil, after the distributor of the pub belonging to the brewery cannot supply the required quantities. Because of the war in Ukraine, one of the largest suppliers of sunflower oil, it will remain in short supply for the foreseeable future. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
LUKAS BARTH
