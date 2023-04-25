FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York

FILE PHOTO: Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2017 Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. 

 LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Nearly two decades before he became host of the top-rated show on cable news and one of the most influential voices in conservative media, Tucker Carlson could only give a half-smile and awkwardly laugh when Jon Stewart accused of him of being a d--- who was "hurting" the country.

Carlson, then known for wearing bow ties and his media presence on PBS and in New York magazine, was one of the featured co-hosts in the rotating cast of liberals and conservatives on CNN's "Crossfire," a program designed to challenge opinions on the left and right that often turned into hyperpartisan debate. So when Stewart appeared on "Crossfire" to help promote his new book in October 2004, the comedian, who did not shy away from his disdain for the program, confronted Carlson and co-host Paul Begala about what Stewart believed were "partisan hacks" sowing division every afternoon.