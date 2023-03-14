An employee prepares food at AZ Groeninge Hospital in Kortrijk

KORTRIJK, Belgium -- Hospital food would normally rank alongside school lunches on the culinary charts but a hospital in western Belgium has broken the stereotype after winning approval from a prestigious French restaurant guide.

AZ Groeninge in the city of Kortrijk becomes the first hospital in the Benelux to be officially recognized by Gault & Millau for the quality of the food it serves to its patients.