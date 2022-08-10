Beluga whale strayed into France's Seine river

Firefighters and members of a search and rescue team pull up a net as they rescue a Beluga whale which strayed into the France's Seine river, near the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garenne lock in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, France, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

 BENOIT TESSIER

SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE, France -- An ailing beluga whale that strayed into the River Seine died on Wednesday during an attempt to return it to the sea off northern France, authorities said.

Rescue divers overnight guided the whale into a net before a crane lifted it from the river in an operation which lasted six hours. It was then transported in a refrigerated truck to the Channel port of Ouistreham.