Batman was signaled over to the Dunkin’ in Medford with his trusted partner in crime, Jennifer Lopez, on Tuesday morning to help citizens in need get their coffee, according to customer Lisa Mackay’s Instagram post.

Mackay shared an image of Affleck in a Dunkin’ uniform, complete with a black visor, T-shirt emblazoned with the iconic pink and orange logo and electronic drive-thru headset, standing and holding an iced coffee with a receipt and straw at a Dunkin’ drive-through window.