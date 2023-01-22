Manchester, N.H. — Bertrand (Bert) J. Gregoire, 84, of Manchester, died January 20, 2023, unexpectedly at his home.
Born in Manchester on September 10, 1938, he was the son of Armand and Josephine (Lefebvre) Gregoire.
Bert had worked for Frosted Foods for over 25 years prior to retiring from Hannaford Brothers Grocery Stores.
He was devoted to his family who loved him. To spend time with his wife and teenage children, Bert enjoyed his position as a skate guard at Happy Wheels skate arena while raising his family. Devoted to his Catholic faith, he was an active parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church and a member of the Legion of One Thousand Men of the Monastery of the Precious Blood.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife, bowling and reading. His greatest joys were spending time with his wife and visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bert was predeceased by his grandson, Tyler Gregoire; two sisters, Jeannine Dubois and Angela Brisson; as well as three brothers, Camille, Leo and Paul Gregoire.
Family members include his wife of 63 years, Rita P. (Lachance) Gregoire of Manchester; his children, Susan Diener and husband Robert of Weare, Richard Gregoire and wife Dawna of Manchester, Phyllis Messier and husband Daniel of Auburn, Carl Gregoire and wife Annette of Manchester; his grandchildren, Sonya, Joseph, Michael, Joshua, Jillian, Kendra and Meghan; his great-grandchildren, Serenity, Bobby, Preston, Henry, Miles and Rylie; nephews, nieces and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, corner of Webster and Hemlock Streets, Manchester. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at Make a donation to cure childhood cancer — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).
To send an online message of condolence, go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
