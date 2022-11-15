ENTER-MUS-GRAMMYS-BEYONCE-JAYZ-GET

Jay-Z, left, and Beyoncè attend the European premiere of “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, London in 2019.

 tns/Gareth Cattermole

Bow down. Spouses Beyoncé and Jay-Z are officially the queen and king of the Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday, the “Renaissance” artist received nine nominations and the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker received five for the 65th Grammy Awards — bringing each of their career totals to a record-breaking 88 nominations. Mr. and Mrs. Carter are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time.