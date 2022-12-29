Bill Cosby

In this photo from June 30, 2021, Bill Cosby makes his first public appearance at his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after being released from prison several hours earlier.  

 Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is eyeing a return to performing in 2023, despite recent accusations of sexual assault from multiple women.

In a 15-minute interview with Marion, Ohio, internet radio station WWGH, the 85-year-old said he feels like he’ll be able to “perform and be the ‘Bill Cosby’ that my audience, in-person, knows me to be.”